Police had to drive at 100mph

Police had to drive at up to 100mph to catch up with a car on the A1 dual carriageway, Banbridge Magistrates Court was told last Thursday.

John Joseph McAllister, Grove Hill, Banbridge, was fined £200 for excess speed on November 23 last year.

He was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 9.55pm police on patrol on the A1 saw a silver BMW car as it passed them. They had to accelerate to 90mph and reached 100mph before the vehicle stopped.

McAllister was very apologetic about the manner of his driving and said he didn’t realise the speed he was doing.

His speedometer was defective and this was confirmed by police. A solicitor representing the defendant said the speedometer had been repaired. District Judge Eamonn King said 100mph in a 70mph zone was ‘too fast’.