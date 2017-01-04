Police appeal for assistance in 'tracking down' missing lions

The police are investigating the theft of two lions from a country park in Co Down.

The limestone sculptures went missing from Rowallane Garden in Saintfield at the end of December.

In a Facebook post The National Trust NI have asked for assistance in locating their treasured sculptures.

"On Wednesday 28 December, we reported the theft of two treasured lion sculptures from Rowallane Garden," the post said. "The limestone sculptures are guardians of Rowallane and

shall be greatly missed if not found.

"If you have any information on the whereabouts of these valued figures, please contact police in Downpatrick by phoning 101 and quoting reference number 463of 28/12/16, or calling

anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please share. Thank you."