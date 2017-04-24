‘Not phoning - scratching’ claims driver

A 34-year-old man who denied using a mobile phone while driving was convicted of the offence after a hearing last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

David Hill, Jubilee Heights, Dromore, was charged with using a hand held mobile phone while driving on the Banbridge Road in the town on October 12 last year.

After hearing the evidence District Judge Eamonn King convicted him and fined him £150, ordered him to pay a £15 offender’s levy and gave him six points.

Giving evidence a police officer said he was on mobile patrol sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle which was turning on a mini-roundabout in Dromore onto the Banbridge Road.

He added that he saw a vehicle coming towards him at a slow speed and noticed the driver was holding a phone in his right hand to his right ear and his lips were moving.

The police car turned and followed the car and stopped it on the Lurgan Road. He spoke to the driver, the defendant, who said: “I’m not going to admit to something I didn’t do.” He refused to take a ticket.

Hill said he may have been scratching his ear and that’s why he had his hand up.

The officer noted the mobile phone in a holster on the right hand side of the steering wheel.

Under cross examination by the defendant’s solicitor the witness confirmed the time of the offence was around 11.30am.

The solicitor handed in screen shots of his client’s phone which showed that there were no calls taken or made around that time.

Asked if the defendant asked him to examine his phone log at the time the officer said he couldn’t recall.

The driver of the police vehicle said he saw the defendant holding the phone up to his ear and he appearing to be talking into it.

The owner of an auto firm was the first witness called by the defence and he said that on December 16 he had tested the Bluetooth system in the defendant’s car and there was no difficulty with it.mHe said the phone holder in the car was called a ‘spider’ which the phone clicked into and two hands would be needed to take the phone out of the holder.

The defendant confirmed he had been a taxi driver for 11 years with no previous convictions.

He said he had picked up his daughter from nursery school and went through the mini-roundabout before he was stopped by police half a mile past Dromore Leisure Centre. Witness claimed he offered the constable the chance to check his phone but he refused.

He claimed he had no reason to pick up the phone as he had Bluetooth.He had been scratching his chin.

The witness added that he later took a screenshot of his phone as proof he wasn’t using it. Under cross examination he agreed numbers could have been deleted.

District Judge Eamonn King said technology did not add to the case in any way. He added that both officers were 100 per cent sure the defendant was using the phone and there was sufficient evidence for a conviction.