Missing sunglasses or a sat nav?

Police are trying to trace the rightful owners of property stolen from vehicles in the Lisburn area last week.

Officers have issued a public appeal for people to come forward after they recovered property following the arrest of two suspected thieves in the Causeway End Road area in the early hours of July 21. The two males have been questioned in connection with thefts from vehicles.

A post on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page said: “If you’re missing a Sat Nav or sunglasses from your car please contact Lisburn Police on 101 and quote serial 124, 21st July 2017. Even if you’re not missing them please share the post to help us find the owners.”