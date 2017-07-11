Men charged over thefts from vehicles

Two men have been charged with theft and a number of other offences after they were arrested in Lisburn on Friday night, July 7.

A post on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page explained how the men were detained by officers responding to a report of someone breaking into a van.

“Police were called to a report of someone breaking into a van in Lisburn. Long story short, two males were arrested soon after close to the scene in a car containing suspected stolen items – they were both arrested. Their car was seized and searches were later carried out at their home addresses and some more suspected stolen goods were seized.

“While we were carrying out our searches, another member of the public reported that their van had also been broken into not too far away from the first report and as chance would have it, property had been stolen which matched the description of other items located in the suspects’ vehicle,” the post said.

“We circulated the suspected stolen items we had seized in the search to our colleagues across the Service as well as going through similar recent incidents on our system and began to link these items with other theft... a few more questions to add to our interviews and some happy victims knowing that they will getting their possessions back!

“The two males involved will be spending the rest of their weekend in custody before heading to court on multiple charges of theft, criminal damage and going equipped for theft.”

A PSNI spokesman confirmed that the two men, aged 43 and 45, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday, July 10 charged with two counts of theft, two counts of criminal damage and going equipped for theft.