Men charged in connection with spate of burglaries

Two men, aged 25 and 28, have been charged in connection with a series of burglaries in the Dromore and Dromara areas of Co Down.

The suspects were arrested on Thursday afternoon and were subsequently charged with a number of offences including aggravated burglary, handling stolen goods and theft.

The pair are due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court this morning (Friday).

It’s understood the charges relate to a break-in at a shop on Rathfriland Road in Dromara in the early hours of Tuesday morning during which a sum of cash and a quantity of cigarettes were stolen, and break-ins at a number of commercial properties in Dromore and Dromara in the early hours of Wednesday.

Investigating officers have appealed for anyone with any information about the burglaries to contact detectives in Lisburn on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.