Man was driving at over 100mph on the A1 dual carriageway

A 50-year-old man who drove at over 100mph on the A1 dual carriageway was banned from driving for three months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Peter Taggart, The Grange, Banbridge, was also fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for excess speed on November 14 last year.

The court heard that he was detected travelling at 103mph and District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said he was going to lose his licence.

A barrister representing the defendant said the offence happened on the A1 and that his client knew that he would lose his licence. He had been driving for 30 years.

Bail for appeal was set at £250 but the judge did not grant permission to drive pending appeal.