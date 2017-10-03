Man to face court after cannabis factory discovered in Lisburn

Following the discovery of a cannabis factory in Lisburn yesterday, a 53-year-old man will appear in court later this month.

He has been charged with a number of offences including cultivating cannabis and possession of class B drugs with intent to supply.

He is expected to appear at Lisburn Magistrates court on October 26.

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The charges follow the discovery of a cannabis factory containing plants worth in the region of £200,000 in the Stoneyford Road area of Lisburn on Monday.