Man pulls elderly woman from car in Lisburn robbery

A man with a southern accent has pulled a woman in her eighties from her car in Lisburn before making off with a holdall containing cash and jewellery.

The victim was parking her car in the driveway of a property in the Hillsborough Old Road area at around 5.15pm on Saturday when a man approached her vehicle.

The man pulled the woman from the car before reaching into the vehicle and taking a holdall containing cash and jewellery.

He then made off on foot leaving the victim shaken but physically unhurt.

Detective Sergeant Bell is appealing for witnesses: “The suspect, who spoke with a southern accent, is described as being around 5’ 8” tall, stocky build with stubble and was wearing a brown tweed coat.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and who may have noticed a man fitting this description. Detectives can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 1118 07/10/17.”