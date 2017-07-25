Man charged with criminal damage and common assault

A 41-year-old man is due to appear in court next month charged with a number of public order offences in connection with a disturbance in the Warren Gardens area of Lisburn on Saturday evening, July 22.

At around 7pm police were called to a report of a drunk man having smashed the door of a fast food outlet.

“We feel for anyone in the area, including the paramedics, who had to listen the abuse he was screaming in the street, and unsurprisingly he earned himself a night’s stay in custody,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

The man was arrested and later charged with two counts of criminal damage, one of common assault and one of disorderly behaviour.

He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on August 17.