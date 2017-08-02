Man and woman are arrested on suspicion of theft

More good work from the CityWatch Lisburn CCTV operators led to the arrest of two suspected shoplifters on Tuesday evening, August 1.

Following a report from security staff that a male and female may have stolen clothing and other goods from a store at Bow Street Mall, the CityWatch team monitored the pair’s movements until the theft was confirmed and then passed details of their car to police.

“The pair were soon located and the stolen items and some other suspected stolen items were recovered,” a post on the CityWatch Facebook page said.

A PSNI spokesperson commented: “Enquiries were carried out and a 35-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were traced to an address and arrested on suspicion of theft. Both have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.”