Man admits damaging electronic tag

A Crumlin man has pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to an electronic monitoring tag that he had been made to wear on his ankle.

Osmond George Minford (54), of Randox Road, claimed he had been working with trees and a branch hit the device causing it to fall off, a prosecutor told Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, June 12.

The court heard how the electronic tag was damaged on January 29 this year.

Defence barrister Stephen Law said there were issues about what caused the tag to come off, but said his client accepted that he caused damage to the tag.

Mr Law said the defendant had contacted G4S himself and stressed that it was not a case of him hacking it off deliberately and deciding “to take himself off on a jaunt and create mayhem”.

Minford was fined £150 for the offence and ordered to pay £100 compensation to G4S for the tag.