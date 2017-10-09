Man accused of attacking ex-partner refused bail

A Lisburn woman was allegedly punched and kicked until she blacked out after waking to discover an ex-partner in bed beside her, the High Court heard on Monday.

She was picking pieces of broken teeth out of her mouth when police arrived at the scene in the Causeway Meadows area, a prosecutor said.

Details emerged as a 25-year-old man accused of carrying out the “vicious” attack on September 29 was refused bail.

Jamie Toland, of Slemish Way in Lisburn, denies charges of burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court heard he had been in a relationship with the woman, which ended weeks before the alleged incident.

It was claimed that she was afraid to stay at home alone, and had even glued over the lock in the front door because Toland still had a key.

She had gone to sleep after arriving home late at night with a female friend, according to Crown lawyer Conor Maguire.

The barrister alleged that when she woke in the early hours Toland was lying in bed with her.

At that stage she got up and woke her friend, heading downstairs to phone police and discovering that a kitchen window had been smashed.

In an initial statement to officers she claimed Toland then “went mad”, grabbing her by the hair and punching her repeatedly to the face until she blacked out, the court was told.

Mr Maguire said her version of events was backed up by her friend, who also alleged the defendant kicked her to the face while she was on the bedroom floor.

“A police officer who attended the scene noted that she was picking pieces of broken teeth out of her mouth,” the barrister added.

The woman was taken to accident and emergency for treatment to injuries including facial and body bruising and chipped teeth.

Mr Justice Treacy was told she has since withdrawn her statement of complaint.

But police still have her friend’s account and the evidence of body-worn recording equipment from police at the scene.

Toland provided a pre-prepared statement denying the assault and claiming that he arrived at the house to discover the broken window.

Denying bail, however, the judge held there was a risk to the woman and members of the public.

He added: “(According to the prosecution case) he broke into this house at 3am, got into bed beside a woman who doesn’t want anything to do with him, and carried out an unprovoked and completely vicious assault.”