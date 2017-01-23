Local police officers react to shooting incident

Lisburn PSNI officers have condemned those responsible for shooting one of their colleagues in north Belfast on Sunday night.

The officer was hit twice in the arm after a number of shots were fired from a car on the Crumlin Road at around 7.30pm.

A 36-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the incident.

Expressing their concern about the attack on their colleague, local officers put a post on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page under the heading “WE are part of YOUR community”.

“As news starts to circulate of our colleague being shot in north Belfast we would like him to know that he and his family are in our thoughts,” the post said.

“This is not just a Police Officer, this is a person with a family and a circle of friends, a person who contributes to the community and in doing his job trying to make it a better place.

“The people responsible for what happened last night do not care about any community. They do not care about the people in it. This was a residential area. Bullets are made to travel and be penetrative, they can ricochet, they do not stop if about to hit the wrong target. You or a loved one could be that wrong target. “The people responsible for last night put everyone in that area at risk, they didn’t just attack the Police, but a person, and a community,” the post added.