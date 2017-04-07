Lisburn man caught fighting in Lurgan

When he came out of a nightclub in a 36-year-old Lisburn man became involved in a fight and was arrested by police.

Edikas Simovicius, Barnfield Cottages, was fined £150 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for disorderly behaviour on January 15.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 1.20am a police mobile patrol in William Street, Lurgan, saw a group of males fighting. Simovicius was seen to throw several punches and was arrested.

He claimed that he had been assaulted and defended himself . A solicitor representing Simovicius said his friend was involved in a fight and when he intervened he was struck.