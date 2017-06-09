House ransacked during burglary in Lisburn

Police are investigating a burglary in the Young Street area of Lisburn during which thieves forced entry to a house and ransacked the property.

Giving details of the incident, Detective Constable Kenny said: “It was reported that between the hours of 10.40am and 12pm on Thursday, June 8, entry was forced to a house in the Young Street area of Lisburn via the rear door. As a result of the break in, the property was ransacked.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact Lisburn Reactive and Organised Crime Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 618 of the 08/06/17. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”