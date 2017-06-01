Greenkeeping equipment stolen from golf club

Police officers investigating a burglary at Lisburn Golf Club last month have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

It was reported that sometime between May 18 and 21, two backpack blowers and a turf cutter were stolen from a shed close to the front of the Eglantine Road property.

The burglary is believed to have occurred during operating hours as there were no signs that the shed had been broken into.

“If you or anyone you know has seen anything suspicious in connection with this please contact Lisburn Police via 101 quoting reference 744 23/05/17,” a PSNI spokesperson said.