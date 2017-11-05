Glenavy man killed in hit and run

A Glenavy man who was killed in a hit and run incident in Liverpool was a “funny, kind-hearted and generous young man who will be sorely missed by all that knew him” his family have said.

Matthew Bradley, aged 24, who was originally from Glenavy in County Antrim, was enjoying a night out with friends in Liverpool city centre when he was struck by a silver BMW 330 car at 11.40pm on Friday night.

The driver of the car failed to stop, leaving Matthew critically injured in the street.

He died from his injuries a short time later in hospital.

A joint investigation by detectives and road traffic collision investigators from Merseyside Police is underway and the car believed to have been involved in the collision has been found and forensically examined.

The PSNI said that specially trained family liaison officers have been supporting Matthew’s family and girlfriend, who have travelled from Northern Ireland and the south of England respectively to Liverpool following his death.

Matthew’s parents Donal and Margaret Bradley issued a tribute to Matthew on behalf of themselves, his sisters Claire, Roisin and Megan and his girlfriend Rhiannon, who is from Guildford.

“Matthew was hugely talented and award-winning in his chosen career of landscape gardening – following in his dad’s footsteps – and had an illustrious career ahead of him,” they said.

“He was a funny, kind-hearted and generous young man who will be sorely missed by all that knew him.”

Officers are continuing to appeal to the driver of the BMW or anyone who was in the car at the time of the collision to come forward.

Anyone who has information that could help the investigation is urged to call Merseyside Police on 0151 777 5747 or leave information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Mersyside police said Mattjew was on The Strand in the city centre when he was hit.

“By-standers went to the victim’s aid but the driver of the car sped off southbound away from the city centre.”

A large section of the Strand was sealed off for examination. Officers said the city is covered by CCTV and that they are using every resource at their disposal to identify and track down everyone who was there at the time.