Four arrested on suspicion of burglary

Lisburn Police arrested four people on Sunday night (June 11) on suspicion of burglary.

The three males and a female were detained by officers responding to a report that a black coloured Volkswagen Golf car had been stolen from the Laurelhill area at approximately 9:15pm.

“Did you witness anything or anyone suspicious in the area of Laurelhill at this time? Did you see a black Volkswagen Golf or a silver Ford Mondeo acting suspiciously in the area of Laurelhill or the surrounding area at this time?

“If so please contact Lisburn Police on 101 quoting reference 1178 11/06/17,” a PSNI spokesperson said.