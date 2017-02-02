Detectives continue probe into burglaries at commercial premises

Detectives in Lisburn Reactive and Organised Crime Branch have issued an appeal for information about two burglaries that occurred at commercial premises in Lisburn and Dundonald last month.

Detective Constable Chris Perks said: “The first burglary took place between the hours of 2am and 3am on Monday, January 9. Entry was gained to a commercial premises on the Ballymacash Road in the Lisburn area by forcing the shutters open. Two males were seen making off on foot at the scene.

“The second burglary occurred at a commercial premises in the Old Dundonald Road area of Dundonald between the hours of 2am and 3am on Wednesday, January 18. Entry was gained to the premises by forcing open the shutters. CCTV footage shows two males entering the premises and taking a large amount of cigarettes and cash. The males then made off in what was believed to be a white car.”

DC Perks added: “We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the Ballymacash Road area of Lisburn or The Old Dundonald Road area of Dundonald at the time or to anyone that may have been offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact Lisburn Reactive and Organised Crime Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting references 69 on 09/01/17 and 87 on 18/01/17.

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”