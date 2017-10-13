Damaged house and property

A 20-year-old man who engaged in a ‘disgraceful episode’ has been told to bring money when he next appears at Banbridge Magistrates Court to make up for the loss suffered by his victim.

John James Dickson, Laganvale, Dromore, had a common assault charge dismissed at last Thursday’s court after the prosecution said they would be offering no evidence.

A barrister representing the defendant said he would be pleading guilty to the remainder of the charges which happened on April 23.

Dickson is charged with criminal damage to a garden fence panel, five internal doors, a kitchen cabinet, a child’s wicker chair, a drawer, a rocking horse and a downstairs radiator belonging to a female.

Dickson is also accused of disorderly behaviour at Laganvale in Dromore, resisting a constable, make a threat to the female to damage certain property, a house, and criminal damage to household fixtures and fittings belonging to a male.

The court heard that the cost of the damage to the male’s property had come to £2,000 which had been covered by insurance although he had to pay an excess of £250 on his policy.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said this was a ‘disgraceful episode’ and adjourned the case until October 19 for Dickson to have the £250 ‘to make up the loss’. He added this would also give him time to ‘think long and hard about the damage you caused’.