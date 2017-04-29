Controlled explosion carried out on suspicious object

Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) have carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious object found during a security alert near Dunmurry.

Police officers and Army personnel were called to Colin Glen Forest Park on Friday evening and the area was cordoned off for a time while investigations took place.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “ATO carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious object in the Colinglen Road area of Dunmurry last night (April 28). The area returned to normal around 9.30pm.”

There are no further details at this time.