Cigarettes stolen during break-in at commercial premises

Police investigating a burglary that occurred at a commercial premises in the Skyline Drive area of Lisburn yesterday have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Thieves broke into the property in the early hours of Monday, May 22 and stole a number of cartons of cigarettes.

Detective Constable Perks said: “It was reported that between the hours of 12.40am and 1.20am entry was forced to a commercial premises located on Skyline Drive. As a result of the break in a quantity of cigarettes were stolen.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have been offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact Lisburn Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 85 of the 22/05/17. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the Crimestoppers charity and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”