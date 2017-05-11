Cigarettes stolen during break-in at commercial premises

Detectives investigating a burglary at commercial premises in Lisburn in the early hours of Thursday morning (May 11) have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

It was reported that at approximately 1:30am, the shutters of the premises on Grand Street were forced open and a number of packets of cigarettes were stolen.

Detective Sergeant McIntosh said: “We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time or to anyone that may have been offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact Lisburn Reactive and Organised Crime Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 59 of the 11/05/17.

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”