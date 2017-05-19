Children escape injury after petrol bomb attack

Police are appealing for information after a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in the Ballydonaghy Meadows area of Crumlin in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

Detective Chief Inspector Dunny McCubbin said: “At approximately 4:35am, a 35-year-old woman, who was in the house with her three children was woken up by a loud bang.

“When she went downstairs, she saw smoke and flames and broken glass at the door. The woman fled from the house with her children aged 15, 11 and six.

“While no-one was injured during this incident, there could have been serious consequences. Extensive damage was caused to the door of the property.”

Detective Chief Inspector McCubbin added: “I am appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area who can assist with the investigation to contact officers in Antrim and Newtownabbey on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 106 of 19/05/17.

“Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Urging anyone with information to contact the PSNI, Cllr Paul Michael said: “This is a totally disgusting act this morning in Crumlin with a petrol bomb attack on a young mother and three children. Lives could have been lost.

“If you have any information, keep people safe and contact police on 101.”

Condemning those behind the attack, Sinn Féin MLA for South Antrim and Westminster candidate, Declan Kearney said: “Those behind this petrol bomb attack against a family home must be apprehended.

“This mindless attack occurred at 4:30am on Friday morning. A young mother and three children were in the house at this time and fortunately we are not dealing with a tragedy today.

“Those behind this attack have shown complete disregard for the lives of the occupants and the safety of other residents in the street.

“The sooner those responsible are taken off our streets the better. I am appealing to anyone with information about this attack, however insignificant it may appear, to report it immediately to the PSNI.”