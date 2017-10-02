Cattle stolen from field near Stoneyford

Police officers investigating the theft of livestock near Stoneyford last month have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Sometime between Sunday, September 17 and Monday, September 18, a number of cows were stolen from a field at Drumankelly Road.

Chief Inspector Lorraine Dobson said: “Police received a report at approximately 3:50pm on 18th September that 10 cows and an electric fence had been stolen from a field. It’s believed the theft occurred between 5pm the previous evening and 3:50pm on the 18th September.

“The cattle stolen include a three-year-old Limousin Black, a four-year-old Limousin Red, a three-year-old Belgian Blue, a 15-month-old Limousin Red, a six-month-old Aberdeen Angus Black, three six-month-old Herefords, a six-month-old Aberdeen Angus and a six-month-old Limousin.

“Anyone who was in the Drumankelly Road area around the time of the incident and has any information about the theft, or who has been offered any of the livestock for sale is asked to contact police in Lisburn on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 907 of 18/09/17.

“Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”