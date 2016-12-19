Care worker who abused elderly residents turns herself in to police

A Dunmurry care worker who was convicted of abusing elderly care home residents is due to appear in court again next month after turning herself in to police.

A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of 40-year-old Lisa Cullen after she failed to turn up at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday (December 19).

District Judge Rosie Watters told her solicitor that despite a letter from her doctor, “she has to be in court, there is no alternative.”

According to the PSNI, Cullen handed herself in at Lisburn Police Station on Monday evening and appeared in court the following morning.

Her case was adjourned until January 5 when she is due to appear again at Lisburn Magistrates Court.

Following a short trial last month, Cullen, from Lagmore Dale in the Dunmurry area of west Belfast, was convicted of seven counts of ill treating a total of five residents, two men and three women, at the Kilwee Nursing home in Dunmurry, on dates between 30 November 2012 and 31 December 2013.

The court heard that in a number of incidents, Cullen left a male resident with a hood over his head and wheeled another resident into an empty room and left him there despite his repeated calls for help.

The abusive care worker had been set to face justice last week but she failed to attend then as well.

Adjourning the case on that occasion, Judge Watters had warned if Cullen failed to attend again, she would issue a warrant for her arrest, a promise she made good on on Monday.

In addition to the ill treatment of the pensioners, some of whom are understood to suffer from dementia, Cullen is also charged with assaulting a woman, understood to be the whistleblower on her behaviour towards the elderly and vulnerable residents.

Issuing the bench warrant on Monday, Judge Watters said: “I probably won’t deal with the pensioners ill treatment case until the assault case has been resolved.”

The judge told Cullen’s solicitor: “I can understand that she’s anxious but there are lots of reasons to be anxious but that applies to lots of people coming here.”

Speaking outside court, a woman whose mum was abused by Cullen said: “We all feel gutted today that she’s put the families through so much and can’t come here to receive her sentence.

“It just shows you what she is. We want this over and done with. We want to get on with our lives and put that behind us and she’s just taken that away from us again. She has no respect for anybody.

“She’s put us through hell. She’s shown no remorse. It just makes it all that more harder. We want to see her sentence. We want to see her get what is due to her. She must come to court and she must get sentenced.”

The Kilwee Nursing home, on Cloona Park in Dunmurry, is a purpose built nursing home which cost £3 million to build before it opened its doors in 2011 and is equipped to care for 44 elderly residents, specialising in patients suffering from dementia.

Although the is no question or suggestion that Cullen is linked to any other allegations, the Conway Group owned home has hit the headlines before, in August 2012 when a male resident physically assaulted a female dementia patient and two months earlier in June 2012 when the RQIA (Regional and Quality Improvement Authority) threatened it with closure over numerous and multiple breaches of management regulations.