Car 'touts' on its drunk driver by phoning police after crash

A clever safety feature on a new car led to the arrest of its drunk driver last night, after the vehicle called police following its crash.

"You think you're having a rough weekend?" PSNI Craigavon said on Facebook this morning, "at least your car hasn't touted on you".

Officers were called out to a crash last night, when a Ford Fiesta being driven by a 29-year-old man who was over the limit, crashed.

The RTC occurred in Derryola Bridge Road area of Aghalee shortly before 8pm last night.

Police said: "Some cars these days are pretty clever. Did you know that some can even phone police automatically to let us know you've crashed?! That's a really good safety feature.

"It is however a really bad feature to have if you're a drink driver.

"That's right, you're picking this up correctly - a CAR phoned us to let us know about a crash last night when it turned out the driver was drunk.

"Feel free to phone us if you suspect someone is drink driving. This driver wasn't the only drunk driver caught over the weekend.

"We do take action, but your help is vital in ridding the road of these potential death drivers."