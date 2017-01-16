Car stolen during creeper-style burglary in Lisburn

Detectives investigating a creeper-style burglary at a property on the Ballynahinch Road in Lisburn have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The burglary occurred sometime during the early hours of Monday, January 9, but police only released the details this week.

“It was reported that sometime between 1am and 8.45am entry was gained to the property and the keys for a Toyota Auris car and a handbag containing cash was stolen. The car was then taken from outside the property,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Detective Constable Mills has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information about the whereabouts of the grey coloured Toyota Auris to contact detectives in Lisburn on 101 quoting reference number 186 of 09/01/17.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.