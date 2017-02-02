Car destroyed in suspected arson attack

Police investigating a suspected arson attack in the Dungonnell Road area of Crumlin on Tuesday, January 31 have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Police received a report that a silver coloured Vauxhall Zafira car was on fire at around 11pm.

The car was totally destroyed as a result of the fire.

Investigating officers have appealed for anyone who was in the area and who may have noticed any suspicious activity to contact them at Antrim Station on 101 quoting reference 1240 31/01/17.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.