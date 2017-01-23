Banned driver caught doing 113mph is jailed

A banned motorist who drove at up to 113mph as police tried to stop her has been jailed for four months.

Mother-of-one Desiree Lindsay overtook an ambulance on an emergency call during the high-speed pursuit along the M1 motorway.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard her car only came to a halt in Lisburn after running out of petrol.

Sending the 29-year-old to prison, District Judge Fiona Bagnall described her disregard for the safety of others as “staggering”.

Lindsay, of Cliftonville Drive in Belfast, was convicted of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

She was behind the wheel of a Renault Megane that came onto the Westlink in Belfast on September 18.

A prosecution lawyer said the car reached speeds of 113mph as it headed along the M1, ignoring police attempts to stop her.

At one point she swerved round an ambulance on an emergency call while still travelling at 90mph.

Lindsay continued on to Lisburn, going through red lights and causing others to take evasive action, the court heard.

Only a lack of fuel caused her to stop, the prosecution said.

Defence solicitor Fergal MacElhatton argued that a psychiatric history was the reason for Lindsay’s actions.

“There’s a background here. The nature of her problem hasn’t been addressed,” Mr MacElhatton added.

But Mrs Bagnall ruled that the offences were so serious that immediate custody must be imposed.

Ordering Lindsay to serve four months behind bars, the judge said: “The lack of regard for anybody else’s safety on the road is staggering.

“This was a prolonged piece of driving, overtaking other vehicles... and the risks that were taken.”

Lindsay was also disqualified from driving for a further five years.