Arrest after shots fired over coffin in Belfast

Police have arrested a man after shots were fired over a coffin in Belfast last month.

The 54-year-old was arrested in the Lisburn area on suspicion of violent dissident republican activity. He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is currently being interviewed.

Detective Inspector David Lowans said: “This arrest is in connection with an ongoing investigation into reports that shots were fired over a coffin in the west Belfast area on Tuesday, July 4.

“Searches were also carried out last night in the Andersonstown area.

“Police would appeal to the public to contact them with any information which could assist their enquiries by phoning either 101 or the confidential Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111.”