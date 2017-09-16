Appeal as thieves steal two Mercs and a truck

Police are investigating a report of theft from commercial premises in the Acre Road area of Magheralin.

Sometime between 7.40pm on Monday, 11 September and 8.30am on Tuesday, 12 September a red Iveco recovery truck, a black Mercedes GL420 and a grey Mercedes S32OCD were stolen.

It is believed that the recovery truck may have been in the Moss Road area of Waringstown at approximately 9.00pm on Monday, 11 September.

Sergeant Melanie Gibson is appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in this area or saw any of the vehicles in the Magheralin or Waringstown areas to contact police at Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 281 12/09/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.