Accused says curfew is disrupting his love life

A judge has refused to alter an 11pm bail curfew which would have enabled a local man accused of attempted murder to “spend nights with his girlfriend”.

Paul Catherwood (27), who had been living in Antrim but now with a bail address at Mourne View Park in Lisburn, has, according to his solicitor, “been dating a girl in the Larne area” and the curfew was “limiting movements”.

A police officer opposed the application saying the accused was facing an attempted murder charge and showed a “blatant disregard” for the court by twice breaching bail in connection with the case by consuming alcohol.

District Judge Liam McNally said the application before the court was to remove the curfew so the accused “can spend nights with his girlfriend”.

Refusing the application, the judge said there was nothing to stop the woman visiting the defendant and he was free up to 11pm to go anywhere outside Antrim town, where his bail bans him from.

Catherwood was not present at the hearing in Antrim Magistrates Court on Tuesday and the case was adjourned until the end of October.

Catherwood is currently facing charges in relation to an incident at Rathmore Gardens in Antrim town’s Greystone estate on May 27 this year.

He is charged with the attempted murder of a man; possessing a knife as an offensive weapon; assault occasioning actual bodily harm of a female and assault on another female.

Earlier this year a court heard how a man was stabbed five times after turning up at a house party in Antrim.

One knife wound punctured his chest, police said.

Catherwood was also accused of slashing at two women during the incident.

He claimed to have acted in self-defence after being attacked with a hammer at the scene.

The earlier court had heard the stabbed man required surgery after suffering multiple wounds.