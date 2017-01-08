£500 worth of tools stolen from parked vehicle

Police investigating the theft of a number of tools from a vehicle parked at Sprucefield Park and Ride have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The vehicle was broken into sometime between 10am and 1:30pm on Wednesday, January 4 and £500 worth of work tools were stolen.

“If anyone has any information or seen anything that may be relevant please contact Constable Donaldson via 101 quoting reference 497 04/01/17 or anonymously via Crimstoppers at 0800 555111,” a PSNI spokesperson said.