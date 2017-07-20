Craft month in Lisburn

Lisburn will be showing off its creative side during August Craft Month as the 11th annual celebration of craft offers a feast of more than 150 events across Northern Ireland.

‘Make a 3d wool vessel’ workshop (August 19) and ‘Exploring the Art of Feltmaking’- an exhibition and series of workshops (August 10-31) will take place at Lisburn Library and Hillsborough Village Centre. To book contact feltmakersnorth@gmail.com.

This year, Sainfield’s makers have launched ‘Craft in Saintfield ‘ with Schoolhouse Glass, Top Floor Art and Windmill Fabrics joining forces to offer a crafting extravaganza for August Craft Month 2017.