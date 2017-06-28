Countdown is on for the Twelfth celebrations in Hillsborough

Orange lodges will follow in the footsteps of King William as they parade through the historic and quaint village of Hillsborough on the Twelfth.

Lagan Valley has special significance on the Williamite trail, given King William stopped at the nearby fort on route to the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

A total of seven districts – totaling more than 70 individual lodges - will participate in the parade, led by Hillsborough brethren.

Orangemen, women and juniors will be accompanied by approximately 50 bands for the colourful occasion, which typically attracts a large number of spectators.

The parade will assemble at Sloan’s field and move off at 11.30am via Culcavy Road, Lisburn Road, Lisburn Street, Ballynahinch Street, Ballynahinch Road to the demonstration field on the Carnreagh Road. Platform proceedings are due to begin at 2pm with the return parade commencing at 4.15pm.