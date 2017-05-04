Councillor helps Stoneyford residents make sure they’re registered to vote

Ulster Unionist Councillor Alexander Redpath recently held a successful voter registration clinic and constituency surgery in Stoneyford.

Stoneyford lies in the South Antrim constituency, which is likely to be a key marginal in the upcoming general election, with sitting UUP MP Danny Kinahan expected to face a significant challenge from the DUP’s Paul Girvan.

Councillor Redpath, who will be campaigning for his party colleague in the run up to the June 8 poll, commented: “A key part of a councillor’s role is making himself available to constituents to answer their queries. We had a very busy surgery with a full appointment book which included issues such as roads, bin collections, community funding and planning.

“We also had the opportunity to register several new voters. Given the recent difficulties with voters being removed from the register I believe it is vitally important that we register all voters who are eligible. South Antrim will receive a lot of attention in the upcoming general election and every vote will be hotly contested by the candidates.”