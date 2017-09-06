Council unveils £42k sports grants programme

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has launched an exciting community sports grant programme to the value of £42,456, which will help sports clubs, community groups and sporting governing bodies increase participation in sport in their local area.

The ‘Be Active, Stay Active Awards’ small grants programme was developed in conjunction with Sport Northern Ireland. It is designed to prioritise the development of grassroots sports projects which will address the continued under-representation in sport amongst women and girls, people with disabilities and people living in areas of greatest need.

Organisations can apply for grants from £500 - £2,500, and eligible groups include governing bodies (recognised by Sport NI), sports clubs (affiliated to a governing body recognised by Sport NI), charities, Parent Teacher Associations and community/voluntary groups.

Chairman of the council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, Alderman James Tinsley said: “The council is delighted to be working in conjunction with Sport NI to provide funding to groups who play a vital role in tackling health inequalities and improving health and wellbeing opportunities in their local area.

“It is hoped this funding will help make a difference to the lives of local people and empower groups to influence activities in their community.”

Alderman Tinsley added: “The current round of funding opens on Monday, September 11 at 12 noon and closes on Friday, October 13 at 12 noon and I would encourage as many eligible groups as possible to apply. The council is also holding two information roadshows to showcase the funding opportunities available - on Wednesday, September 13 at 7pm at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex in Lisburn and Thursday, September 14 at 7pm at Lough Moss Leisure Centre in Carryduff.”

For further details, copies of the grant application form and guidance notes log on to www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk