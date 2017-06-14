Council shows support for the Armed Forces

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has shown its cross-party support for the Armed Forces by signing the Armed Forces Covenant.

Key dignitaries at the signing of the covenant included the Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mrs Joan Christie OBE; Lieutenant Colonel Karl Frankland; Colonel Johnny Rollins MBE; Raymond Corbett, Royal British Legion and the Rt. Hon. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP.

Pictured with Mayor Brian Bloomfield MBE; the Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mrs Joan Christie OBE and council Chief Executive Dr Theresa Donaldson are aldermen, councillors and guests at the signing of the Armed Forces Covenant between Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and representatives of the Armed Forces.

Speaking about the council’s support for the Armed Forces, Mayor Brian Bloomfield MBE said: “As a council, we have a strong and proud tradition of working closely with all of our armed services and this covenant is our public pledge that the council continues its support for the local Armed Forces community: the Naval Service, the Army and the Royal Air Force.

“By signing this covenant the council will endeavour to ensure that the Armed Forces personnel and their families living in the Lisburn Castlereagh area feel included within the community; and are confident to participate in a ‘two way’ integration with established community groups, schools and public services.”

The council has said it is looking forward to increased engagement with the Armed Forces community at local events, sporting activities and at council events to specifically raise awareness of our Armed Forces, including Armed Forces Day in June and Remembrance Sunday in November.

Alderman James Tinsley, the council’s Armed Forces Champion, added: “Through the council’s Covenant Action Plan it will honour its commitments under the themes of support and partnership working, community and leisure and culture. I am confident that all our residents, community groups, statutory agencies and businesses will be supportive of this covenant and will engage with Armed Forces personnel within their communities to ensure they have access to information and support.”

The signed Armed Forces Covenant will be on display in the council chamber at Lagan Valley Island.

Dr Theresa Donaldson, Chief Executive of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, concluded: “The Armed Forces Covenant is our opportunity to give something back to the locally based servicemen and women both serving, regular and reserves, and veterans. Within the council area there is a strong awareness of the dedication and commitment of our Armed Forces who selflessly dedicate their lives to protecting us, our rights and civil freedom. Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is looking forward to strengthening its existing partnerships with local Armed Forces through this covenant.”