Council planning to update inscriptions on local war memorials

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has announced plans to update the inscriptions on several local war memorials.

The move comes in a bid to ensure the monuments in Lisburn, Glenavy, Hilden, Hillsborough and Moira carry the names of all fallen Armed Forces personnel from each local area.

The local authority is asking relatives of those who lost their lives in the line of duty to advise the council of the names of their loved ones, which they wish to be inscribed on the relevant war memorial.

Councillor Scott Carson, Chairman of the council’s Corporate Services Committee, explained: “War memorials commemorate those who fought for our freedom and the world we live in today. It is important that the council ensures its war memorials are updated periodically to honour all those who lost their lives in the line of duty. The council is making a call for potential names that need to be added to its war memorials in advance of commemorations to mark the centenary in 2018 of the end of World War I.”

He continued: “If you have lost a loved one during a recent war or one of the World Wars then please let the council know by February 24, 2018 so the information provided can be verified and the relevant name added to the war memorial closest to the last known address or place of birth of the fallen.”

To be part of the next scheduled war memorial inscription update:

• the individual must either have been born in the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council area or lived in the city council area at the time of their death

• the individual must have died in active service during a war, peace support or peace enforcement operation in which the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom participated

• the individual must have died whilst serving with either the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom or the Armed Forces of a country which is a member of The Commonwealth.

Information about fallen Armed Forces personnel should be sent to Stephanie Kelly, Administration Manager, by email to stephanie.kelly@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk

For more information telephone 028 9244 7329.