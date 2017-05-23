Council opens books of condolence for victims of Manchester terror attack

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has opened books of condolence for the victims of Monday night’s sickening terror attack in Manchester.

Twenty-two people were killed, a number of them children, and dozens of others were injured when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at an Ariana Grande concert in the Manchester Arena.

The so-called Islamic State terror group has since claimed responsibility for the attack.

As a mark of respect for those killed and injured in the incident, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has opened books of condolence at its Lagan Valley Island headquarters, the Bradford Court offices in Castlereagh, Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, Dundonald International Ice Bowl and the Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum.

The Mayor, Councillor Brian Bloomfield MBE, was the first person to sign the book of condolence at Lagan Valley Island.

“I am utterly appalled at the events that unfolded in Manchester on Monday evening and the tragedy and terror that was brought to the young people and their families attending the arena,” he said.

“It is heartbreaking that so many people have lost their lives, including children, and many more injured.

“I utterly condemn these murderous, evil actions and on behalf of the people of Lisburn and Castlereagh I send our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences to all those families affected by this terrible, terrible tragedy,” Cllr Bloomfield added.

Members of the public are being invited to sign the books of condolence, which will be available in the reception areas of the various council facilities during office/business hours.