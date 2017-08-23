Council launches new book of local recipes

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, in partnership with local residents, food producers and eateries, has published the ‘Real Food, Local People’ recipe book.

Creating a legacy for the local area and to mark the outstanding success of last year’s Northern Ireland Year of Food and Drink, the council recently commissioned the help of residents, chefs and producers to collate and publish a book of locally inspired recipes.

The ‘Real Food, Local People’ book gives the council an opportunity to instil a love of the culinary arts in future generations.

The council will be distributing copies of the recipe book free of charge at the Hillsborough Farmers’ Market that’s taking place in The Dark Walk Lane, The Fort this Saturday, August 26 from 10am – 3pm.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, said: “The book features mouth-watering dishes and local favourites from popular eateries such as Square Bistro, Parson’s Nose and other highly renowned restaurants in the area. Local producers have also contributed to the recipe book with delicious ideas from businesses that are continuing to flourish such as Abernethy Butter, Holland Preserving, Passion Preserves and Ruby Blue.

“The Lisburn Castlereagh area has a number of award winning eateries and food and drink producers. It is very important that we take pride in our past and present culinary accomplishments while working to increase the growth of our local food and drink industry.”

Stevie Higginson, proprietor of Square Bistro, added: ““We are delighted to contribute to this legacy recipe book. Working with locally sourced produce to create exciting dishes which are firm favourites with our customers is our passion and ethos, and being able to pass these on to future generations is wonderful.”

Residents can also download the ‘Real Food, Local People’ recipe book from www.visitlisburncastlereagh.com