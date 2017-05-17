Council inspired by visit to Woking

Representatives from Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council recently carried out a ‘best practice’ visit to Woking Borough Council to discuss infrastructure and capital project development.

Woking Borough Council is similar in size and has a history of success in terms of delivering major large scale regeneration projects. For this reason elected members and council officers alongside Chief Executive, Dr Theresa Donaldson, met with officers and officials from Woking to draw on their expertise. The council is keen to progress a number of key projects including the City Centre Hotel Project, the Knockmore M1 link road and the renewal of Dundonald International Icebowl.

Representatives heard about Woking’s experiences of similar schemes and discussed the various processes involved, including procurement and the development of key partners and stakeholders.

Chairman of the newly established Capital Project Committee, (which will oversee these projects) Alderman James Tinsley said: “For a small local authority, Woking punches well above its weight in terms of the level of innovation it delivers.

“Extensive investment in its town centre has brought about high quality improvements to its public realm, including retail, entertainment and leisure facilities and we are keen to draw from their experiences as we put together work plans for our own capital projects. It is prudent that the Council looks beyond its own capability and draws on expertise and advice from a wide range of specialists and organisations that have similar ambitions and first-hand experience of delivering projects of this scale.”

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Chief Executive, Dr Theresa Donaldson added: “We were very impressed with what we heard and inspired by how the regeneration of the town of Woking is having a positive impact on its businesses and communities.”

She added: “It is the aim of the Council to deliver to the people of Lisburn Castlereagh, state of the art facilities where they are needed most, on budget and on time. This visit allowed us to gain an insight from real experiences, difficulties and successes on how best to deliver our plans.”