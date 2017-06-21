Council hopes to tackle fly-tipping across Lisburn using CCTV

The council are adding detection measures to deter fly-tipping across illegal dumping hotspots around the city.

Fly-tipping is the illegal dumping of waste. This could range from dumping a single bin bag to more large scale industrial illegal dumping.

From 1 April 2015, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has issued a total of 28 Fixed Penalty Notices for illegal dumping and instigated legal proceedings against 14 people.

In addition to actively seeking prosecution against those who are/have been caught illegally dumping materials, the Council has now also installed CCTV cameras in areas that are at risk to regular fly tipping.

The Council hopes that this intervention will act as a deterrent to those tempted, as well as providing evidence in the event of a legal prosecution being sought.

Anyone who is identified committing an offence will be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice of £80 or prosecuted under Article 3 of the Order which, on summary conviction in a magistrate’s court, carries a fine of up to £2,500.

Alderman Tommy Jeffers, Chairman of Environmental Services said: “The introduction of CCTV cameras in affected areas is an initiative that the council hopes will prevent fly-tipping that is directly impacting the state of our City.

“Fly-tipping poses a threat to humans and wildlife, damages our environment, and spoils the enjoyment of our town and countryside.

“We encourage residents to take responsibility for their waste and make use of the Council amenities available for the disposal of bulk rubbish,” said Alderman Jeffers.

The Council would like to remind residents that they can deposit household rubbish free of charge at any of the Councils household recycling centres across the City. For bulky items householders can contact the Council and request a special collection on Tel: 028 9267 3417 or Email: opservices.reception@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk.

Householders should be aware that if they give their waste to a third party to dispose of they may be prosecuted under the Order if that party commits the offence and cannot be traced. Householders are advised that any person who collects waste for payment should be registered with the Northern Ireland Environment Agency to transport waste and should provide the householder with a receipt for the waste taken.

For information on recycling centres and bulk waste disposal visit the website on www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk.