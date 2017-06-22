Council honour soldiers killed in Lisburn bomb attack

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council have commemorated the lives of six soldiers who were murdered 29 years ago participating in the Lisburn Half Marathon.

Former Mayor, Councillor Brian Bloomfield MBE, and Mayoress were joined in Market Place Lisburn by Lieutenant Colonel Frankland, Commanding Officer of NI Garrison Support Unit; fellow elected members, and members of the Lisburn Branch of the Royal British Legion and Ulster Defence Regiment. The commemoration was led by the Reverent Paul Dundas, Rector of Christ Church Lisburn.

On June 15, 1988, Sergeant Michael J. Winkler, Lance Corporal William J Paterson, Lance Corporal Graham P. Lambie, Lance Corporal Derek W. Green, Signalman Mark R. Clavey and Corporal Ian Metcalfe were killed in an explosion in Market Square, Lisburn.

On the 25th Anniversary of the attack a Memorial Plaque was placed in Lisburn Market Square to remember those who sadly lost their lives.

Wreaths were laid on June 15, at the plaque, by Council, representatives from Thievpal Barracks, Royal British Legion and Ulster Defence Regiment.

Former Mayor, Councillor Brian Bloomfield MBE, said: “The attack is an event that the city will never forget. We have a duty to mark this tragedy and pay our respects to those brave soldiers who lost their lives on a warm summer evening in 1988.

“On behalf of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council it humbles me to lay a wreath at the memorial plaque to commemorate the soldiers’ lives.

“I would also like to take the opportunity to give my deepest sincerities to the families of those who died and others who were deeply affected by this attack.

“Lisburn & Castlereagh will continue to mark this occasion and will never forget the lives lost that day,” said former Mayor, Councillor Brian Bloomfield.