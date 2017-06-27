Council backs new support service for veterans

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has backed the launch of Veterans’ Gateway - a first point of contact to help veterans and their families access a variety of support services.

The launch of Veterans’ Gateway, a consortium of organisations and Armed Forces charities, including the Royal British Legion, SSAFA – the Armed Forces charity, Poppy Scotland, Combat Stress and Connect Assist, was attended by Alderman James Tinsley, the council’s Armed Forces Champion, and LCCC Chief Executive Dr Theresa Donaldson.

“I was very interested to learn about the work of the Veterans’ Gateway and the variety of support provided to veterans. Men and women who have served their country often endure extremely challenging and difficult times. When they in turn require assistance, the Veterans’ Gateway is there for support,” Alderman Tinsley said.

“The council is supportive of the work the Armed Forces does and Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council holds events which involve the Armed Forces. Just last week the council signed an Armed Forces Covenant and pledged to support the local Armed Forces community.”

Dr Donaldson added: “The service offers 24-hour support as well as online resources. There is also advice as to where the best support or help is for veterans and their families and this includes financial advice, housing advice and health support. It can be challenging to be a serving member of the Armed Forces, and this event showed us how it can be just as challenging to be a veteran. I wish the Veterans’ Gateway our best wishes in its valuable work.”

Further information is available online at veteransgateway.org.uk