Council awards Coca-Cola bursaries to successful applicants at Lagan Valley Island

Successful applicants of the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Mayor’s Coca-Cola Bursary Scheme were recently presented with their awards at a ceremony at Lagan Valley Island.

This year’s winners were welcomed to Lagan Valley Island by Former Mayor, Councillor Brian Bloomfield MBE; Former Mayoress, Mrs Rosalind Bloomfield and Stuart McCrum, Coca-Cola HBC Northern Ireland.

Funded by Coca-Cola HBC Northern Ireland, the Mayor’s Annual Bursary Scheme is aimed at young residents, aged 14-21, of the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council area wishing to pursue courses or projects in the areas of arts, sport and community service development.

This year’s bursary winners are; Emilie Williams, Xeon Young, Emma Lundy, Ellie Wilson, Katie Wilson, Sophie Louise Maxwell and Dean Dillon.

Former Mayor, Councillor Brian Bloomfield MBE, speaking about the bursaries, said: “These bursaries offer financial support to talented young people from the Lisburn & Castlereagh areas to enable them to develop their skills in a variety of activities.

“I would like to thank everyone who took the time and effort to apply for this bursary scheme. The quality of entries this year was extremely impressive and I hope that the six recipients will use their award to achieve their ambitions in a variety of disciplines from sport and music to art and community work.

Stuart McCrum, Public Affairs and Communications Coordinator, Coca-Cola HBC Northern Ireland, said: “Coca-Cola HBC NI are proud sponsors of the Bursary Awards and have been sponsoring the awards for more than 10 years now. Young people need support if they are to develop and reach their full potential, and we hope that these bursaries go some way towards helping them get the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their chosen field. Congratulations to all the worthy winners and we look forward to seeing their progress.”