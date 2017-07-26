Council appoints two new directors to corporate team

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has made two senior appointments to its Corporate Management Team.

Ms Sinead Clarke has been appointed as Director of Service Support and Mr Donal Rogan has been appointed as Director of Service Transformation.

Ms Sinead Clarke, Director of Service Support

These appointments follow a recent restructuring process within the Council, designed to develop public services offered across the City.

Sinead will lead on all of the Council’s Support Functions providing a wide range of support services to ensure effective service delivery across the Council.

Sinead has some 10 years’ experience in local government and previously held the post of Head of Service of Human Resources and Organisation Development in Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and the former Lisburn City Council.

She led and advised on strategic organisation prior to and during the establishment of the new Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

As a new Director Sinead is looking forward to leading the Department of Service Support for the betterment of ratepayers and businesses within the Council area with Management Teams and Elected Members of Council.

As part of the Council’s restructuring, the Department of Transformation has also been created to ensure that the Council is well equipped to meet the future needs of Lisburn & Castlereagh. As Director of Service Transformation, Donal will lead on the Council area’s progression and development. his will include growth strategies, the built environment, economic development, social and physical regeneration, capital project development and Council service delivery modelling; with community priorities at the centre of this work.

Speaking about the appointments, Chief Executive, Dr Theresa Donaldson, said the appointment of two new directors was an important step in the Council’s progression.

“I am delighted to welcome Sinead and Donal on board, bringing a wealth of experience to the Council. The Council structure is evolving to ensure that service delivery remains at the heart of everything we do and we are committed to improving performance, attracting investment and encouraging joined up working across all section in the City,” said Dr Donaldson.

Sinead and Donal join fellow Directors, Mr Jim Rose, Director of Service Delivery (Non-Regulated) and Mrs Heather Moore, Director of Service Delivery (Regulated).

Alderman James Tinsley, Chair of the Council’s Efficiency Review Steering Group said that the two new appointments were part of an overall review into how the Council organises its services.

“There is no point in change for change sake. There are many exciting plans for the Council area and the time was now right for the Council’s structure and services to be aligned with our ambitions for Lisburn and Castlereagh. Our new structure, a committed Council, Management Team and staff will ensure that we deliver the right, value for money services going forward,” said Alderman Tinsley.