Council and HRP keen to realise full potential of new visitor attraction

The doors of Hillsborough Castle closed temporarily last month for major works which will see the historic building transformed into one of Northern Ireland’s most desirable tourist attractions.

At a recent meeting with the management team at Hillsborough Castle, council representatives discussed upcoming investment events in London which the council will attend, and how working in partnership with Historic Royal Palaces (HRP) will ensure key benefits from the anticipated surge in visitors to the area are maximised.

Speaking during the visit, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, said: “The council enjoys a close relationship with Historic Royal Palaces and it is very encouraging to learn about their planned major works and what this will mean for our local economy. We will work with the management of the castle wherever we can in marketing the village of Hillsborough and promoting this beautiful historic site to the widest possible audience.”

HRP are pushing ahead with ambitious plans for a number of new developments and improvements at the property, including a visitor centre, charities building and restoration of the gardens.

Head of Hillsborough Castle, Patricia Corbett, said: “Historic Royal Palaces’ plans to transform Hillsborough Castle into an engaging and inspirational visitor destination and place for learning are now well underway.

“Hillsborough Castle holds a unique place in the history of Northern Ireland and we are looking forward to sharing its rich and varied stories with the widest possible audience.

“We are truly excited for the future of the castle, which we anticipate will see our new visitor facilities and enhanced experience attract over 200,000 visitors per year. In turn we hope this will impact positively in the community and present many opportunities for the local economy.”

She added: “We welcome the full support of our local council and we look forward to working with them to realise the full potential of this great asset in the Lisburn area.”

